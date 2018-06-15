Brokerages Anticipate American Express (AXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.91. American Express reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. American Express had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Instinet boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $91.72 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Shares of American Express opened at $101.48 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $103.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $882,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 33,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $3,395,939.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,936 shares of company stock worth $8,082,400. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 14,070.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

