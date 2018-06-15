Brokerages Anticipate Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.02. Atlantica Yield reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantica Yield.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $225.27 million during the quarter.

AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,020,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 339,251 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter worth about $40,083,000. Ecofin Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter worth about $36,449,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,335,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 304,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 585,948 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlantica Yield traded down $0.04, hitting $19.74, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,045. Atlantica Yield has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -711.11%.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

