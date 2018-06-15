Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.09 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 17.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 58.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $252,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners traded up $0.08, reaching $20.69, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 95,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 122.87%.

Golar LNG Partners announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and floating liquefied natural gas vessel industries under long-term charters in Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Jordan, and Kuwait. The company also engages in the leasing of its fleets.

