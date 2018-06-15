Brokerages Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.76. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHCG. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LHC Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Proffitt sold 10,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $793,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,863 shares of company stock worth $1,274,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 164,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $15,156,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 371,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,864,000 after purchasing an additional 66,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group traded up $0.86, reaching $84.26, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 467,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $84.40. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

