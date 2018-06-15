Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.56 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 49.40% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNN. Capital One cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $312,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,385.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 16,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $705,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 190,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,151 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 84,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.87. 22,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,907. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

