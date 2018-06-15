Brokerages Anticipate SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Analysts expect SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) to report sales of $80,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $60,000.00. SCYNEXIS posted sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year sales of $280,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $280,000.00 per share, with estimates ranging from $260,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 78.78% and a negative net margin of 9,450.00%.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 100,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $169,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 404,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 141,500 shares of company stock worth $237,155. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,868,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at $2,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,746,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.27. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.