Brokerages Anticipate Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will post $282.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.78 million and the lowest is $277.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing posted sales of $263.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.57 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,710. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $67.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

In other news, insider Psb Fund Simpson sold 253,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $14,626,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 719,269 shares in the company, valued at $41,458,665.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 85,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $4,924,411.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,405 shares of company stock worth $36,605,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 61.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

