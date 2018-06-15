Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.24 million. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 201.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Syneos Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Syneos Health to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

SYNH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,045. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $141,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

