Brokerages Anticipate TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.70 Million

Equities analysts expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) to post $259.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.00 million and the highest is $275.00 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock reported sales of $348.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.59 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wedbush set a $132.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.95 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $39,100.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,414.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,271 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $1,510,505.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 545,744 shares of company stock valued at $53,150,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $3,794,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. EMS Capital LP bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $19,760,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,752 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 17,024.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.36. The stock had a trading volume of 63,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,650. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 1 year low of $70.39 and a 1 year high of $129.25.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

