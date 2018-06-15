Brokerages Anticipate Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Taubman Centers reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.82 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sandler O’Neill set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.43. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 27 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

