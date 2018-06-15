Brokerages Anticipate Workiva (WK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.08 Million

Analysts expect Workiva (NYSE:WK) to report sales of $56.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.98 million and the highest is $56.23 million. Workiva reported sales of $49.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $236.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $237.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $267.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $263.77 million to $270.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workiva from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Workiva from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Workiva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of Workiva traded down $0.20, hitting $26.30, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 3,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.60. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

In related news, major shareholder Jerome M. Behar sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Workiva by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,484,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,776,000 after buying an additional 43,388 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after buying an additional 321,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

