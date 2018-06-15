Brokerages Anticipate Xoma Co. (XOMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xoma Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xoma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is $0.12. Xoma reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Xoma will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xoma.

Xoma (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. Xoma had a net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 670.15%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xoma from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on shares of Xoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xoma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xoma in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas M. Burns sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $271,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $368,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $588,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,857.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xoma by 1,404.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 183,683 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Xoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Xoma by 717.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 77,843 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Xoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Xoma opened at $23.68 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. Xoma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $201.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 3.03.

About Xoma

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

