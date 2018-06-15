Brokerages Expect Caladrius Biosciences Inc (CLBS) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLBS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Caladrius Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,542. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs.

