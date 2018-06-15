Brokerages Expect Centurylink Inc (CTL) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centurylink’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.28. Centurylink posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 6.92%. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

CTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Cowen set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE CTL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,077,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,608,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Centurylink has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.94%.

In other Centurylink news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek bought 7,620,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,408,372.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $797,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,649.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

