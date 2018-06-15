Brokerages Expect Community Bank, N.A. (CBU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Community Bank, N.A. (NYSE:CBU) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank, N.A.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Community Bank, N.A. posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank, N.A. will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Bank, N.A..

Community Bank, N.A. (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Community Bank, N.A. had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Community Bank, N.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank, N.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank, N.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Community Bank, N.A. from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank, N.A. in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Community Bank, N.A. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank, N.A. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of CBU opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Community Bank, N.A. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Community Bank, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.75%.

In other Community Bank, N.A. news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $306,291.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Stickels sold 13,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $787,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank, N.A. by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,307,000 after acquiring an additional 120,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Bank, N.A. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank, N.A. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,455,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank, N.A. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank, N.A. by 32.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,041,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,760,000 after acquiring an additional 255,880 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

