Brokerages Expect Intrepid Potash (IPI) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $38.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Cowen raised shares of Intrepid Potash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.56 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Intrepid Potash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt bought 250,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $980,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Holdings Ltd Fairfax sold 2,093,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $9,313,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,305,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,514,323 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 25.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,980,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 1,022,582 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 9.8% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 97,073 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 761,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intrepid Potash traded down $0.11, hitting $4.48, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,628,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

