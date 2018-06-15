Brokerages Expect Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexeo Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Nexeo Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexeo Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nexeo Solutions.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Nexeo Solutions had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.84 million.

NXEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexeo Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Nexeo Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NXEO opened at $9.89 on Monday. Nexeo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexeo Solutions Company Profile

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

