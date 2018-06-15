Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) will announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $1.43. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 626.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $6.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.47.

NYSE OXY opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 346.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,336,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,334,846,000 after purchasing an additional 857,046 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,262,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,418,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,863,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,169,000 after purchasing an additional 345,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,764,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,921,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,777,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

