Brokerages Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.37. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 97.8% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline traded down $0.02, reaching $23.50, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,146. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.