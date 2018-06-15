Brokerages Expect Radware Ltd. (RDWR) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Radware posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.50) on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Radware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of RDWR opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Radware has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -205.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Radware by 13,567.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 810,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,295,000 after buying an additional 804,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Radware by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Radware by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 478,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

