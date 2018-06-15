Brokerages Expect Redfin (RDFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Redfin posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

In other Redfin news, insider Scott Nagel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $228,523.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,856.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,948 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Redfin by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 741,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,121. Redfin has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.15.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

