Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

NYSE QSR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 62,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,954. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,483,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,157,000 after buying an additional 2,234,306 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 71.8% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,036,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,661,000 after buying an additional 2,105,381 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,324,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,831,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,562,000 after buying an additional 1,017,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $33,695,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

