Brokerages Expect Sientra (SIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.30 Million

Analysts expect that Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report $15.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.90 million and the highest is $15.60 million. Sientra reported sales of $8.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $65.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $67.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $95.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $90.30 million to $99.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 181.25% and a negative net margin of 164.72%. Sientra’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Sientra traded down $0.73, hitting $19.46, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 599,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,526. The firm has a market cap of $586.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sientra has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

In other Sientra news, insider Timothy Haines bought 281,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $3,800,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,871. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Nugent bought 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $25,002.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 299,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,988.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 301,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Senzar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 484,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

