Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.55.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology traded down $0.76, reaching $48.63, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,935. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $213,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers.

