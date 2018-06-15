Brokerages Expect Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Super Micro Computer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Super Micro Computer posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Super Micro Computer.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.85. 4,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,112. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.