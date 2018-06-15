Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (OLED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Universal Display had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.95. 2,776,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,710. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $86.85 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In related news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $368,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Universal Display by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Universal Display by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Universal Display by 4,188.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

