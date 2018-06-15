Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy (VTNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report sales of $42.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.10 million and the lowest is $41.80 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $36.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $169.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.10 million to $173.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $169.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $165.20 million to $174.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex Energy stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 257,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.77% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

