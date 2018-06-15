Brokerages Expect Zions Bancorp (ZION) to Post $0.91 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Zions Bancorp posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorp.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.12 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zions Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Shares of Zions Bancorp traded down $0.72, hitting $57.82, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 91,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Zions Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 9,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $554,677.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $77,238.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,461. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 306.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

