Brokerages Set 1st Source (SRCE) Price Target at $55.00

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th.

SRCE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.13. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $74.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 157,532 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth $4,163,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth $3,579,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in 1st Source by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

