Brokerages Set $61.33 Target Price for ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $61.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.74) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ESSA Pharma an industry rank of 109 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.21. 8,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,426. The company has a market cap of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.68. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.43). analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is developing EPI-506 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

