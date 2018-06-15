Brokerages Set AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) PT at $24.24

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAG. ValuEngine upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Leerink Swann began coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.65 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

In related news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $187,000.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.25, hitting $24.20, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 541,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,292. The firm has a market cap of $877.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.13 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 35.17%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

