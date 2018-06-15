Brokerages Set Ascential (ASCL) Price Target at $423.13

Ascential (LON:ASCL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 423.13 ($5.68).

ASCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.84) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised Ascential to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.30) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Numis Securities boosted their target price on Ascential from GBX 405 ($5.43) to GBX 455 ($6.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.90) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Ascential traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.20), hitting GBX 431.20 ($5.79), during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 303.70 ($4.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 421 ($5.65).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

