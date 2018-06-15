Brokerages Set China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) Price Target at $105.00

Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of China Biologic Products traded down $0.90, reaching $81.85, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 16,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,239. China Biologic Products has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 45,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 750,000.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

