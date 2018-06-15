Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Price Target at $42.15

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.15.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cinemark by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.70. 1,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,619. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Cinemark had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

