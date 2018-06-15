Brokerages Set CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) PT at $39.86

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

CytomX Therapeutics traded up $0.11, reaching $24.72, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,804. The stock has a market cap of $961.08 million, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 0.88. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 67.88% and a negative return on equity of 92.68%. equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 19,578 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $519,795.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,067.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 5,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $159,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,578 shares of company stock worth $921,156 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

