Brokerages Set Donaldson (DCI) Target Price at $51.60

Shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of Donaldson opened at $47.60 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $52.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,182,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,789,000 after acquiring an additional 404,365 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Donaldson by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,407,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,794,000 after acquiring an additional 393,830 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Donaldson by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 648,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,217,000 after acquiring an additional 204,450 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Donaldson by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 293,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after acquiring an additional 132,476 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.