Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN) Price Target at $10.61

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIR.UN. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$10.00 to C$10.85 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$10.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst traded up C$0.01, reaching C$10.73, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,198. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

