Brokerages Set DST Systems (DST) Price Target at $68.33

Shares of DST Systems (NYSE:DST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DST Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

DST Systems traded up $0.32, reaching $83.99, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,111. DST Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $3,794,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,556.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DST. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DST Systems in the first quarter valued at $98,240,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in DST Systems by 3,862.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 990,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,862,000 after purchasing an additional 965,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DST Systems by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,103,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 639,250 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in DST Systems by 6,373.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 612,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,217,000 after purchasing an additional 602,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DST Systems by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 696,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 411,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans.

