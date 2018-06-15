Brokerages Set Federated Investors Inc (FII) Price Target at $30.50

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Investors to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th.

Shares of Federated Investors traded down $0.08, reaching $23.60, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Federated Investors has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $36.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Federated Investors had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Federated Investors will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FII. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the first quarter worth about $110,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

