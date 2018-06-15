Brokerages Set Hunting plc (HTG) Price Target at $736.78

Shares of Hunting plc (LON:HTG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 746.78 ($10.02).

HTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hunting from GBX 704 ($9.45) to GBX 792.30 ($10.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hunting from GBX 531 ($7.12) to GBX 591 ($7.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.39) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hunting from GBX 860 ($11.54) to GBX 880 ($11.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.72) to GBX 700 ($9.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Get Hunting alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Rose sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.73), for a total value of £65,032 ($87,256.14). Also, insider Keith Lough acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.53) per share, for a total transaction of £15,700 ($21,065.34).

Shares of Hunting traded up GBX 3 ($0.04), reaching GBX 873.50 ($11.72), on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 219,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 376.50 ($5.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 735.50 ($9.87).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC manufactures, supplies, and distributes products that enable the extraction of oil and gas to upstream oil and gas companies. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and premium connections, OCTG equipment, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.