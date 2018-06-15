Brokerages Set Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Price Target at $39.80

Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of IRM opened at $33.50 on Monday. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 110.33%.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 9,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $319,967.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Iron Mountain by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Iron Mountain by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 975,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,016,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,217,000 after purchasing an additional 929,906 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 719.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

