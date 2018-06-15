Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Price Target at $27.58

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.56.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $419,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $168,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock valued at $769,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks traded down $0.53, hitting $27.29, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 11,996,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

