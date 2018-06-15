Brokerages Set NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Target Price at $39.13

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBTB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

NBTB opened at $38.53 on Monday. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.84.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

