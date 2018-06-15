Brokerages Set PJT Partners Inc (PJT) PT at $53.25

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several research firms have commented on PJT. ValuEngine raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of PJT Partners traded up $0.42, reaching $58.24, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,415. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.30. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 44.79%. research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman acquired 1,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.15 per share, with a total value of $51,150.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 451,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,128,000 after buying an additional 35,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 106,287 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 183,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 181,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

