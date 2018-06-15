Brokerages Set Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NX. TheStreet cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Rupp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,120,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,821,000 after purchasing an additional 324,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 301,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,167,000 after acquiring an additional 285,800 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,553,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,431,000 after acquiring an additional 218,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 205,069 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. 507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,535. The stock has a market cap of $589.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.95 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

