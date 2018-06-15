Brokerages Set Redfin (RDFN) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 3,438,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,581. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.40.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $216,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,948. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,203,000. Marcus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $17,883,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

