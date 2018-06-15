Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI.B) Price Target at $68.50

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCI.B shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial cut Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$71.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 53,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,109. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$55.67 and a 1 year high of C$70.08.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

