Brokerages Set Safran (SAF) Price Target at $98.90

Safran (EPA:SAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.90 ($115.00).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAF shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Societe Generale set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Safran opened at €88.30 ($102.67) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

