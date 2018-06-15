Brokerages Set Südzucker (SZU) Target Price at $16.22

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.22 ($18.86).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SZU. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €15.90 ($18.49) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.20 ($15.35) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of SZU stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching €14.99 ($17.42). The company had a trading volume of 259,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €14.59 ($16.97) and a 12 month high of €23.97 ($27.87).

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Analyst Recommendations for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply