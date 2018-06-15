Brokerages Set Südzucker (SZU) Target Price at $16.22

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.22 ($18.86).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SZU. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €15.90 ($18.49) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.20 ($15.35) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of SZU stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching €14.99 ($17.42). The company had a trading volume of 259,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €14.59 ($16.97) and a 12 month high of €23.97 ($27.87).

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

