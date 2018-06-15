Jefferies Financial Group Comments on McKesson Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of McKesson in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2019 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.36 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCK. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.91.

Shares of McKesson opened at $150.00 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. McKesson has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $178.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 44.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.